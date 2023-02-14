PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast
PayPal Holdings Inc forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023.
Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, but PayPal's customers continue to spend largely undeterred by decades-high inflation.
Even so, the company's upbeat forecast comes alongside its previously announced commitment of lowering expenses in the backdrop of its key e-commerce segment feeling the pinch of a slowdown.
"The rate of e-commerce growth in our core markets has decelerated. Inflationary pressures have affected discretionary consumer spending and post-COVID spending patterns are still evolving," acting finance chief Gabrielle Rabinovitch said in a call with analysts.
Shares in the payments heavyweight fell 1% in extended trading after results.
In a divergence from prior quarters, PayPal said it will not provide a forecast for full-year revenue growth.
"They don't want to call out a revenue number at this point because of the macro uncertainty, they don't want to put themselves in a box," D.A. Davidson analyst Chris Brendler told Reuters.
Schulman joined PayPal in 2014 to lead the company, after its separation from eBay the following year.
"Dan's had notable success in growing PayPal materially over the years, however the change may remove an overhang for some investors given recent/post-pandemic volatility," Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller said in a note.
Shares in PayPal have lost about 66% of their value since 2021, through the stock's last close.
Last week, PayPal said it will lay off 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees.
PayPal said it expects full-year adjusted profit of roughly US$4.87 on a per share basis. Analysts on average had expected $4.75 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
PayPal earned a profit of $1.24 per share on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analyst estimates of $1.20 per share.
Its revenue rose 9% on an FX-neutral basis to $7.4 billion.
Reporting by Manya Saini and Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.