Payless ShoeSource says returns OK through February, gift cards until March 11
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:53AM EST
TOPEKA, Kan. -- The failing Payless ShoeSource chain will honour gift cards and store credit until March 11 as the company liquidates all operations.
The Topeka, Kansas, company, which filed for bankruptcy protection this week, will allow returns and exchanges of non-final sale items through the end of this month for goods bought before Feb. 17.
Payless said Wednesday that it received court approval to support the orderly closing of about 2,500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce business. It also received authorization to pay employee wages and benefits, as well as claims from critical vendors.
Retail operations outside of North America, including company-owned stores in Latin America, are separate entities and are not included in the bankruptcy filing.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419M
- Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada's big banks
- Payless ShoeSource says returns OK through February, gift cards until March 11
- World shares mostly higher on upbeat talk on China-U.S. trade
- Nissan ex-chairman Ghosn's new lawyer questions handling of case