Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why it may not be the right time to ask for a raise
You feel you have been working around the clock, work-life and home-life boundaries have blurred and yet you aren't really feeling valued and think you deserve a raise.
In today's environment, is it a good idea to ask for a raise? Maybe!
Let's start with when it isn't the right time.
It isn't likely a good idea if your company is struggling, dealing with a crisis or still trying to recover from the pandemic. It could be perceived as distasteful putting yourself ahead of the challenges facing the company.
You stand a far better chance of being financially rewarded by being a team player and helping the company overcome the hurdles they are facing. However, it is OK to ask what you can do to help make a difference for future consideration.
Unfortunately some old-school managers may find even asking for a raise off-putting, or you may work for a boss that finds it objectionable. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't do it, especially if you feel it is warranted.
One thing is certain, the answer will always be a "no" if you never ask; however, if you do decide to ask for a raise it is often how you do it that can make the difference. So be prepared and have a reasonable idea of your worth.
Here are a few steps to consider:
1. Be very clear on why you feel you are underpaid and outline your case in a pragmatic manner. This isn't the time to get emotional and you need to be fact-based. If you have surpassed certain targets, recently experienced a accomplishment or helped the company deliver better results, all are a great place to start.
Highlighting your lifestyle decisions and personal costs shouldn't be part of the conversation. Don't make it personal.
2. Do your research to determine the compensation of similar positions in the industry and consider brokering in your Human Resources Department to assist. They can also provide guidance on the timing of the request.
3. Be prepared to have them say no. This isn't the time to threaten or give ultimatums. You might be better positioned asking what you can do to help move the organization forward. What is the company looking for in you, to warrant a raise?
4. Don't hide behind email. This is the time for a face-to-face conversation. Timing is everything and if now isn't the right time, it is reasonable to ask when the right time might be down the road.
Remember to look at your total compensation and not just your base salary. If a salary increase isn't in the cards right now, maybe flexibility around working from home is, additional time off, education and training costs covered, or a potential bonus down the road. Explore all your options and understand your full compensation package.
At the end of the day if you still aren't satisfied and still feel unvalued, it might be time to explore other opportunities, because another thing is certain -- you get the final say.
Saskatchewan and COVID-19: How did its fourth wave death rate become the highest in Canada?
Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19's fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed — a cautionary tale, the beginnings of which can be traced back to the summer when public health measures ceased, according to one expert.
'Terrible situation': Iqaluit water crisis exposes precarious conditions in the city
A developing water crisis in Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, is exposing just how precarious the drinking water situation can be for the city as residents are currently paying about $9 for a litre of bottled water while major grocery stores are selling out.
Canada top destination for post-secondary education, students say in new survey
Students from around the world said Canada is their top choice for post-secondary education, beating the U.S., Australia and the U.K. in a new survey from IDP Connect.
Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization
A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small Norwegian town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday.
Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured.
Incoming army commander's promotion suspended due to 'historical allegations'
Incoming Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu’s promotion to the top of the army has been halted due to an investigation for sexual misconduct.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
