HUNTSVILLE, ONT. -- Full disclosure: I love working from home.

I have found I'm more productive, focused, and enjoy spending a lot less money on fast food, transportation, and even clothing.

But it isn't all rosy. I miss the the brainstorming sessions where I used to get some of my best ideas. The water cooler chats that forced me to stay-up-to date on pop culture. And just idle chit chat in the halls.

A recent comment, however, grabbed my attention. It was made by JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon during a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal. He said he wants people back at work because exclusively working from home “doesn't work for young people.”

“It doesn't work for those who want to hustle. It doesn't work for spontaneous idea generation. It doesn't work for culture," he said.

I had to think about this and to be fair, I get that it may not work for all. It could be a generational thing, but heck, I still hustle. And not everyone agrees. Companies like Zillow, Twitter, Coinbase, and MasterCard to name a few have either extended the work-from-home order or made it a permanent arrangement.

Working from home can't be all negative. The ability to find the best talent globally has to be appealing.

What we have found during the pandemic is the ability to work anywhere, anytime, without bricks and mortar has opened up the global talent pool and in doing so, could in fact, help an organization win the war for talent.

In other words, getting the right people in the rights jobs to drive performance. Not to mention, less commuting can result in a less stressful life. A big win for the environment and the individual.

The pandemic has in an ironic way opened up the workforce.

Potential employees living in smaller communities now have the ability to work for larger corporations that in the past were ruled out due to lack of face time in the office. Talented people living outside some of the big urban centres have had limited progressive opportunities to move up the ladder or even work for national or globally-based companies.

The business landscape seems to be shifting along with the office setting.

But a word of caution, change rarely happens overnight and the old adage, "out of sight, out of mind" can still ring true. So for those who want to "hustle," according to Dimon, while working remotely, here are a few considerations to ensure you aren't forgotten.

1) Stay positive and work to build strong relationships

When you start out in your working career you often focus on the company. As you progress, it tends to be more about the people you work with. The relationships you build will get you through the tough times and help to highlight your professional accomplishments. Work to build sponsors and allies that are able to sing your praises when promotional opportunities present themselves. Networking still matters.

2) Ramp up your engagement

Now is not the time to pull back. In fact, extra effort is required to amplify it. Aggressively search out new ideas and opportunities. Email is tough and engagement is even tougher working remotely, however, actively participating in online events with a sincere level of enthusiasm helps you to stand out from the crowd.

3) Be prepared to make an appearance in the office

Doesn't mean all the time, but on the occasions when required - just do it and be engaged.

There are currently approximately three million Canadians who are working remotely and that number can vary depending on the various levels of lockdowns and restrictions currently in play. Some might argue this number is going to escalate as more companies embrace at least a split between the two locations.

We have all heard stories of employees threatening to quit if called back to the office. I will respond to that with a recent quote by my mom, "it is often easier to find a job when you have a job." That hasn't changed.

A transition in the workplace is happening and yet maybe not fast enough for you. While some companies still have yet to announce a back-to-work mandate, it is still up to you to take charge of your workplace options regardless of where you set up shop.