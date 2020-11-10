TORONTO --

November is Financial Literacy month. So I'm wondering if you ever considered what your financial age actually is?

Financial maturity is an interesting concept, because two 50 year olds who may appear to have a similar life in so many ways may in fact, be in very different places, financially speaking. You may be the same age as someone but your financial situation can be different due to the impact of job loss, if you experienced a divorce, chose not to live below your means, or conversely, saved until it hurt.

I will take it a step further. In life I believe we actually have 3 ages.

We all have a chronological age, which is the age on your birth certificate. This can be different than your biological age, depending how well you have taken care of your body, and of course, genetics play a big role as well. We also have a financial age. If you started saving early on in life, you have likely built up more savings than someone your age. This allows you to have a financial age much older than someone who hasn't started to save.

The point is, I don't believe you can make assumptions about someone's financial status based simply on their age and what you think you might see externally. That is why keeping up with Joneses can be disastrous to your own financial situation. Comparing yourself to anyone is pointless and a futile exercise. You likely really have no idea of someone's true financial picture.

So while we all have a financial age, financial maturity is very different. It is that moment in time when you realize you are entirely responsible for your financial life or the life of someone you care about such as a newborn child.

In many cases, financial maturity comes after a financial awakening. A defining moment in your life that could be triggered by a job loss, a home purchase, an unplanned retirement, or even something as simple as the furnace breaking down.

A recent OnePoll survey, commissioned by BKO Financial, found the average "financial awakening" moment tends to be experienced at age 33. However, that is the average and you might not be average.

Your financial numbers are not carved in stone and you can do something about them.

Here are a few tips to ensure you don't fall into the "average trap."

Live below your means Establish an emergency fund Pay yourself first

Three simple little steps in your financial life equal a big step toward financial maturity and will help you get through a financial awakening moment regardless of your age.

In short: I want my biological age to be much younger than my chronological age by eating well, exercising, and sleeping the requisite number of hours each night to maintain good health. And I want my financial age to be much older than my chronological age. In fact, I would be totally fine with a financial age of 100.