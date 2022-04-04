Pattie Lovett-Reid: How can you leverage the 'Great Resignation' to land your dream job?

We are living in unprecedented times.

The pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate how we work, where we work and even in some cases why we work. In fact, by now you have probably heard about the 'Great Resignation' and the chatter around the war for talent. Maybe you're even experiencing it yourself.

The Great Resignation comes on the heels of two years in a global pandemic, where people were grinding it out trying to balance work and home responsibilities. The bottom line: people are exhausted, and voluntary resignations are up across all industries and sectors.

Employees are leaving their jobs for a whole host of reasons. According to a recent survey from Amazon Business, 57 per cent said they would prefer to split their time between working from home and being in the office. A further 43 per cent said they would look for another job if forced to return to the office on a full-time basis.

However, I have to wonder if there is more to this. Are you in the right job to begin with? It isn’t always about where you work, but the work you actually do. If you feel stuck in a rut, it might be time to get to know yourself a little better.

Once you've done that, and identified where you want to be, you need to prep for the interview to stand a better chance of landing your perfect job.

Experts say there are three top mistakes candidates make time and again: Not connecting your strengths and passion to the job you are interviewing for; not following through and doing adequate research on the company, the hiring manager and the position itself; and self-eliminating yourself from a position fearing you may not have all the qualifications. The reality is, rarely does any candidate possess the entire skillset an employer is looking for. It is a wish list.

Also, it is important to remember not to negotiate for anything during the initial talks. That includes salary, working from home and even vacation time. You have much more leverage once the hiring manager determines you are their candidate and moves toward an offer.

Wondering how to nail your interview? My best advice is to prep, prep and prep some more so you can come across and clear and concise. Be positive and engaging, as most managers will tell you they ultimately will hire on attitude. Also, create a true connection with the hiring manager. It can be like dating. Don’t let that those awkward feelings creep in. Take the time to think through good questions that clearly demonstrate your enthusiasm for the job.

Bottom line -- and you have heard it before -- people often leave managers, not companies. You might have reasons for moving on, however now is the time to land the right job for you that gets you excited about working. In other words, it's time to go after “your perfect job”.

One final thought: don’t forget to tell the hiring manager you want the job and no one will work harder for them than you. You would be surprised how few people actually ask for the job, and is a powerful last impression to leave them with.