Pattie Lovett-Reid: Be on the lookout for scammers

A man holds a phone and a credit card in this undated photo. (Mikhail Nilov/ Pexels) A man holds a phone and a credit card in this undated photo. (Mikhail Nilov/ Pexels)

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social