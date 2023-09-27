Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here’s when
Streaming platform Disney+ announced Wednesday it will be cracking down on password sharing in Canada starting Nov. 1.
In an email to subscribers, the platform says it plans to launch a subscription with an ad-supported plan and update its subscriber agreement.
"We’re implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household," the email reads.
This move comes after Netflix announced earlier this year a crackdown on password sharing that received swift backlash from subscribers.
According to Disney+, the updates will come into effect Nov. 1 except for annual subscribers in Quebec. Subscribers there will see the update on their next billing date.
Subscribers are being told to switch to a different plan before the new policy comes into effect.
Current pricing for the platform is $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year. Updated costs are expected as the company announces the changes.
Before Nov. 1, subscribers will have the choice between tier subscriptions of basic or premium, the latter comes with no ads.
Disney will also be offering bundles of its content and Hulu's with basic or premium and a "trio" bundle with ESPN+.
Other streaming platforms like PrimeVideo and Netflix have also moved towards tiered subscriptions with ads.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here’s when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, officials say
The U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody Wednesday, according to two officials.
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares charged
The City of Calgary has charged the local catering company connected to the E. coli outbreak.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
Canada
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares charged
The Alberta government is to providing an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
Jury at Peter Nygard's Toronto sexual-assault trial set to hear more evidence today
Jurors at the Toronto sexual-assault trial of former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard are set to hear more evidence today.
-
NEW
NEW Man charged in 2021 death of Sask. RCMP officer back in court for possible plea
The man charged in the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton is back in court Wednesday where a possible plea may be made.
-
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
-
B.C. family rallying around little girls who lost their firefighter dad in highway crash
Blain Sonnenberg's daughters — seven-year-old Brooklyn and four-year-old Trezley — were the light of his life.
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
World
-
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government after an offensive
Azerbaijan said Wednesday it has detained the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.
-
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate on Wednesday as Donald Trump's top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of the former president, who is so confident of cruising through the party's primary that he again won't share a stage with them.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is due in court Wednesday to answer to charges that he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and do favours for New Jersey businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars.
-
Trump heads to Michigan to compete with Biden for union votes while his GOP challengers debate
As his Republican rivals gather onstage in California for their second primary debate, former President Donald Trump will be in battleground Michigan on Wednesday night working to win over blue-collar voters in the midst of an autoworkers' strike.
-
U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, officials say
The U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody Wednesday, according to two officials.
Politics
-
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Health
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares charged
The Alberta government is to providing an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Sci-Tech
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
-
Iran says it has successfully launched an imaging satellite into orbit amid tensions with the West
Iran claimed on Wednesday that it successfully launched an imaging satellite into space, a move that could further ratchet up tensions with Western nations that fear its space technology could be used to develop nuclear weapons.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here’s when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
-
Screenwriters return to work for first time in nearly five months while actors await new negotiations
Less than a day after Hollywood's writers strike was declared over, Bill Maher led the charge back to work by announcing early Wednesday that his HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher" would be back on the air Friday.