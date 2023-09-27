Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here’s when

Streaming platform Disney+ announced Wednesday it will be cracking down on password sharing in Canada starting Nov. 1.

In an email to subscribers, the platform says it plans to launch a subscription with an ad-supported plan and update its subscriber agreement.

"We’re implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household," the email reads.

This move comes after Netflix announced earlier this year a crackdown on password sharing that received swift backlash from subscribers.

According to Disney+, the updates will come into effect Nov. 1 except for annual subscribers in Quebec. Subscribers there will see the update on their next billing date.

Subscribers are being told to switch to a different plan before the new policy comes into effect.

Current pricing for the platform is $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year. Updated costs are expected as the company announces the changes.

Before Nov. 1, subscribers will have the choice between tier subscriptions of basic or premium, the latter comes with no ads.

Disney will also be offering bundles of its content and Hulu's with basic or premium and a "trio" bundle with ESPN+.

Other streaming platforms like PrimeVideo and Netflix have also moved towards tiered subscriptions with ads.