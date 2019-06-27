Passengers being rebooked or given refunds after telecom issue resolved: Porter
In this file photo, a Porter Airlines Bombardier Q400 airplane in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2006. (The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:59AM EDT
TORONTO - Porter Airlines says a telecom outage in the United States that affected their website has been resolved.
The airline, based at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, tweeted early Thursday that affected passengers will be rebooked as soon as possible.
It says those who had to cancel their plans entirely because of the issue will be given a full refund.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Porter said a telecom outage was affecting all areas of its website, including passenger processing and reservation systems.
The airport tweeted those on cross-border flights could expect "significant" delays.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the vast majority of departures and arrivals listed on the airport's website were on time or early.
