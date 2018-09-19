Passenger satisfaction up at Canada's three biggest airports: survey
A man carries his luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on December 20, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:26PM EDT
TORONTO - A J.D. Power survey says passenger satisfaction has improved in two years at Canada's three largest airports.
Vancouver International's score rose five points to 781 on a 1,000-point scale that measured satisfaction with check-in; food, beverage and retail; accessibility; terminal facilities and baggage claim.
Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport scored 774, up from 760 in 2016.
Toronto's Pearson International Airport received 761 points, up from 745 two years ago. Calgary's score was unchanged at 756.
Overall airport satisfaction at North America's 64 largest airports reached a record high of 761 points, 12 points higher than in 2017 and 30 points above 2016 when Canadian airports were last measured.
Increased scores are primarily driven by higher satisfaction with food, beverage, retail and security checks.
