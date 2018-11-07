Parmalat to acquire Kraft's natural cheese division for $1.62B
This Wednesday, March 25, 2015, file photo shows the Kraft logo outside of the company's headquarters in Northfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 11:45AM EST
TORONTO -- Parmalat Group says it has reached an agreement valued at $1.62 billion to acquire Kraft Heinz Canada's natural cheese division.
The deal would see Parmalat Canada take stewardship of the cheese brands Cracker Barrel, P'tit Quebec and Amooza.
It would also include the purchase of Kraft's Ingleside, Ont., processing plant, which employs nearly 400 people who would be transferred to Parmalat.
The company says the acquisition would help grow its business and include further investment.
The Kraft Heinz Company says in a statement the deal is subject to regulatory review and approval, and is expected to close in the first half of 2019.
Parmalat's Canadian business includes nearly 3,000 employees, 16 dairy processing plants, and a research and development facility.
