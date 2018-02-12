

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter as revenue improved more than 10 per cent compared with a year earlier.

The parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$395.0 million attributable to common shareholders or $1.59 per diluted share in the last three months of 2017, up from $118.4 million or 50 cents per share in the same quarter in 2016.

On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands says it earned $313.5 million or 66 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of $208.3 million or 44 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue totalled $1.23 billion, up from $1.11 billion, helped by the addition of Popeyes.

Comparable sales at Tim Hortons increased 0.1 per cent, while Burger King comparable sales climbed 4.6 per cent. Popeyes comparable sales shrank 1.3 per cent.