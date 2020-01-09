Parent company of British Airways, Iberia to get new CEO
FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, June 2, 2014, Willie Walsh, chief executive officer for International Airlines Group, speaks during a panel discussion of the 70th International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Osama Faisal, FILE)
The parent company of British Airways and Iberia said Thursday that its longtime CEO Willie Walsh is retiring.
International Airlines Group, or IAG, said in a statement that Iberia's chief executive, Luis Gallego, will replace Walsh.
Launched in 2011, IAG says it serves more than 268 destinations and carries 113 million passengers each year. It made a net profit of 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in 2018, the last full year for which figures are available.
IAG is continuing to expand, announcing last September it had agreed to buy Spanish rival Air Europa for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
Strikes have recently disrupted services at British Airways, however.
IAG's share price on the London stock exchange rose more than 1% to 625.20 pounds after the announcement.