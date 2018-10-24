'Outside is for everyone': MEC apologizes for lack of minorities in its ads
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 8:03AM EDT
Canadian retailer Mountain Equipment Co-op has apologized after it was called out on social media for showing predominately white models in its advertisements.
In March, Judith Kasiama wrote to MEC and other sports companies on social media to complain about the lack of diversity in their marketing.
“As I explored the outside, I recognized that a lot of brands weren’t reflecting stories like my own or showcasing people like myself out in nature,” she told CTV Calgary on Tuesday.
In response, MEC reached out to Kasiama and they began discussions on how to improve the outfitter’s advertisements. The Vancouver-based company, known for selling outdoor recreational gear and clothing to its members, eventually made Kasiama a MEC ambassador in April.
“We can’t say Canada is diverse but then don't want to talk about these hard issues,” Kasiama said.
Six months later, MEC’s CEO David Labistour posted an open letter on the company’s website in which he admitted the retailer has perpetuated the “vastly incorrect notion that people of colour in Canada don’t ski, hike, climb or camp.”
He wrote that MEC recognizes the role they’ve played in underrepresenting visible minorities in nature and vowed to change that in the company’s future advertisements.
“I promise that moving forward, we will make sure we’re inspiring and representing the diverse community that already exists in the outdoors,” Labistour wrote. “Outside is for everyone. It’s time we acted like it.”
With a report from CTV Calgary’s Brad MacLeod
According to a U.S. national parks study, only 7 percent of black folks visit national parks. While 78 percent of all parks visitors are white. There seems to be a narrative that BIPOC don’t enjoy the outdoor compare to their white friends. This is not rooted in actual reality but a myth perpetuated by marketing that caters to predominately white audience. If you don’t believe, check out companies such as @mec, @arcteryx @arcteryxcanada @hellyhansen who fail to diversify their adds. Painting a narrative that people like me don’t enjoy the outdoors. I love nature and spending time outside! I hope these companies can diversify their adds. Sadly I couldn’t find any studies in Canada. #truthfultuesday Pc: @neverbadtimeforchanges
