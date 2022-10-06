Outdoor stove recalled in Canada over potential gas leak

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for an outdoor gas stove following the discovery of a potential leak that could pose a fire hazard.

The joint recall Thursday from Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and product importer Katadyn Canada, ULC advises users to "immediately stop" using the Optimus Gemini two-burner gas stove and return it to their original place of purchase for a full refund.

The notice says the stove's gas regulator could have a tear in the seal, which may cause a gas leak.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of Sept. 21, according to the recall notice, and no incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

The notice says 500 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between January 2021 and September 2022, while 1,000 were sold in the U.S.