Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in 2022: World Bank

The World Bank building, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank open their virtual spring meeting. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The World Bank building, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank open their virtual spring meeting. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MORE Business News