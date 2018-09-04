

The Canadian Press





CHURCHILL, Man. - A partnership taking over a port and broken railway in northern Manitoba says it hopes it's the start of a new era of jobs and economic growth in the Churchill region.

First Nations and municipalities that are part of the deal will be first in line for jobs and contracts.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says that's in keeping with agreements that govern business on Aboriginal land in the area.

The rail line is the only land link to Churchill on Hudson Bay, and damage from flooding in 2017 forced fuel and food to be flown into the town at exorbitant costs.

On Friday, the federal government announced the sale of the Hudson Bay Railway, the Port of Churchill and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm.

One of the new partners says Ottawa is providing long-term financial aid, although no cash figure has been released.