Ottawa to provide long-term support for Churchill rail line, port: new owner
An aerial view of the rail line and Via Rail station is shown in Churchill, Manitoba, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 5:05PM EDT
CHURCHILL, Man. - A partnership taking over a port and broken railway in northern Manitoba says it hopes it's the start of a new era of jobs and economic growth in the Churchill region.
First Nations and municipalities that are part of the deal will be first in line for jobs and contracts.
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says that's in keeping with agreements that govern business on Aboriginal land in the area.
The rail line is the only land link to Churchill on Hudson Bay, and damage from flooding in 2017 forced fuel and food to be flown into the town at exorbitant costs.
On Friday, the federal government announced the sale of the Hudson Bay Railway, the Port of Churchill and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm.
One of the new partners says Ottawa is providing long-term financial aid, although no cash figure has been released.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Mark Carney hints at longer Bank of England stay to facilitate Brexit
- Ottawa to provide long-term support for Churchill rail line, port: new owner
- Laurentian Bank profit flat in Q3 as costs offset higher revenue, CMHC issue resolved
- Quebec securities regulator helping companies disclose exposure to slavery
- Tim Hortons takes control of restaurants owned by outspoken franchisee