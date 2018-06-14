Ottawa orders regulator to investigate sales practices by big telecom companies
Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains in a Monday, March 19, 2018 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 2:01PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government has ordered a regulatory investigation in the sales practices of Canada's largest telecommunications companies.
The minister for telecommunications, Navdeep Bains, says he wants a public inquiry that will hear from Canadians.
Bains is directing the Canadian Radio-telecommunications Commission to conduct the investigation.
CRTC chairman Ian Scott had previously declined calls for such an inquiry lodged earlier this year by two consumer advocacy groups.
