Ottawa-area brewery says it’s the first in Canada to be fully powered by solar energy

In a brewery about an hour’s drive south of Ottawa, each golden pint serves as a sip towards sustainability.

Arbru Solar Brewery, in Mallorytown, Ont, does not have a back-up generator, and relies entirely on the sun’s rays to keep it operating daily. The company says it’s a first in Canada.

“It’s a bit of a science experience in a way,” owner Phil Audet told CTV News.

Audet designed the system after a career installing solar panels.

“I wanted to be able to prove to people that things have changed, that the technology is there,” he said.

The energy alternative system has proven to be durable despite rough conditions.

As severe windstorms knocked down power lines throughout Ontario in May, the beer at Audet’s brewery kept on brewing. But the brewery did more for their community than provide beer.

“We've actually helped people to charge cell phones,” he said.

Harnessing sunshine is a growing trend in the industry.

A brewery in New Brunswick uses solar energy to supplement its power needs, with the eventual goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

Audet hopes his solar-powered suds will show other business owners the rewards of going green. Or, if anything, demonstrating that it’s possible.

“We can go off the grid and make it happen,” he said.