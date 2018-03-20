

The Associated Press





CHICAGO -- Orbitz is refusing to reveal if any Canadians have been affected by a data breach that potentially exposed the personal information of people who made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.

The company said Tuesday about 880,000 payment cards were impacted.

Orbitz refused to reveal if any data belonging to Canadian residents were compromised, saying "we do not share that level of detail."

The company said data that was likely exposed includes name, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical and/or billing address and gender. The company said evidence suggests an attacker may have accessed information stored on this consumer and business partner platform between Oct. 1, 2017 and Dec. 22, 2017.

The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. It's now owned by Expedia Inc. of Belleview, Washington.

Orbitz is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available.