Oracle CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
Oracle President Mark Hurd speaks during the Oracle OpenWorld Keynote in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011. (AP / Jeff Chiu)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 12:58PM EDT
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has died. He was 62.
The company on Friday confirmed his death. Hurd was on medical leave, and the company did not disclose a cause of death.
Hurd led two high-profile Silicon Valley companies -- Oracle and computer maker Hewlett-Packard.
He took a leave of absence from Oracle a month ago for health reasons. Larry Ellison, Oracle's founder and chairman, said at the time that he and co-CEO Safra Catz would take over his responsibilities.
Ellison says he will miss his close and irreplaceable friend.
Hurd joined Oracle as co-president in 2010 a month after leaving HP. He resigned from HP after accusations of sexual harassment by a female contract worker and findings of inaccurate expense reports connected to outings with the contractor.
