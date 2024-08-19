Business

    • Operator of 7-Eleven in Japan receives takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard

    A Couche Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal on October 5, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Couche Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal on October 5, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    The company behind the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Japan says it has received a takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

    Terms of the proposal by the Canadian convenience store company were not disclosed.

    In a statement, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. says it has received a confidential, non-binding and preliminary offer from Couche-Tard to buy all of the outstanding shares of the company.

    The board of directors of the Japanese retailer has formed a special committee to review the proposal.

    Seven & i says the committee will conduct a careful and comprehensive review of the proposal, the company’s stand-alone plans and other alternatives.

    Couche-Tard has operations in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,700 stores.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced

    Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

      Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    • A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

      Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News