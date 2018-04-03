Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan earns 9.7 per cent in 2017, fully funded for fifth year
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan logo is shown.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 10:39AM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it earned a total return of 9.7 per cent last year, bringing its net assets to $189.5 billion.
The plan said it was 105 per cent funded as of Jan. 1 -- the fifth year in a row that it has been fully funded.
The returns for the year topped the fund's benchmark of 8.2 per cent for 2017.
Investment returns provide more than three-quarters of the plan's funding, with the remainder provided by the Ontario government and contributions of working plan members.
The pension fund reported annualized five-year total net returns of 9.6 per cent and annualized 10-year total net returns of 7.6 per cent.
The OTPP serves Ontario's 323,000 active and retired teachers.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan earns 9.7 per cent in 2017, fully funded for fifth year
- Catherine Tait to become CBC president, the first woman to hold role
- CanniMed CEO resigns, Aurora Cannabis SVP takes role in interim
- Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on the office politics of a shared fridge
- Spotify to test how its music service plays on Wall Street