Ontario pot retailers who failed to open stores by April 15 face more penalties
A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration in Vancouver on April 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:55PM EDT
TORONTO - Cannabis retailers in Ontario who have failed to open their stores by a government-set deadline are facing a new round of financial penalties.
In all, eleven pot retailers have been fined $12,500 each for not opening their stores by April 15.
Twenty-five retailers were selected through a government lottery to open the first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but less than half met the deadline.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario established a system of escalating penalties for retailers who didn't start serving customers on time.
The agency says it has drawn down on letters of credit submitted by the licencees -- some for a second time -- taking $12,500 from the $50,000 initially provided.
Stores that do not open by the end of the month could have further penalties.
There are currently 13 cannabis shops operating across the province.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Immigrant-owned firms create more jobs than those with Canadian-born owners: StatCan
- Ontario looks to move ahead with lawsuit against tobacco companies
- Hash, hot drinks, candy: The 17 pot products Canadians could buy when edibles become legal
- U.K. blocks Sainsbury's merger with Walmart unit Asda
- Belt and Road meeting draws world leaders, snarls traffic