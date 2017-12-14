

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario is offering businesses rebates of up to $75,000 for buying electric and other low-carbon vehicles.

Businesses that have purchased or will purchase eligible vehicles -- including electric and natural trucks -- after Sept. 1 can qualify for a range of rebates starting next year.

Companies will be able to get rebates on 50 per cent of the difference between the cost of an electric vehicle and an equivalent traditional fuel vehicle, up to $75,000.

New natural gas vehicles will be eligible for rebates on 30 per cent of the difference between their cost and an equivalent traditional fuel vehicle, up to $30,000.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca says he hopes the program will encourage more businesses to switch to low-carbon vehicles to help reduce Ontario's greenhouse gas emissions.

Ontario already offers rebates for individual drivers of up to $14,000 for electric vehicles that cost up to $150,000.