Ontario home prices expected to rise moderately, declines unlikely to persist
(THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 10:04AM EDT
OTTAWA - A report by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says a recent drop in Ontario home prices isn't expected to persist.
It says moderate economic growth in the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario generally will provide support for provincial real estate prices in 2018 and 2019.
CMHC expects inflation-adjusted home prices in the province will remain relatively stable and close to the levels of last year's fourth quarter.
It anticipates prospective buyers will face fewer bidding wars and feel less urgency to act, allowing them time for more informed decision making.
On the flip side, CMHC says home owners may see their properties on the market longer than usual.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Coca-Cola, Pepsi bottlers leave Mexican city due to cartel extortion demands
- Ontario home prices expected to rise moderately, declines unlikely to persist
- Samsung joins global pledge to increase renewable energy use
- Fuel derivatives boost Transat bottom line, revenue up from year ago
- Asian stocks slump after U.S. federal reserve signals faster rate hikes