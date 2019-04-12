Ontario gas stations could be fined $10K per day for not displaying province-issued stickers
A motorist reaches for the pump at a gas station in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. (Patrick Dell / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 2:36PM EDT
TORONTO -- Buried in Ontario's budget bill are fines of up to $10,000 per day for gas station operators who don't display government-mandated stickers about the price of the carbon tax.
The budget contains a new piece of legislation called the Federal Carbon Tax Transparency Act that would require gas stations to display the sticker on each pump.
The sticker shows the federal carbon tax adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas now, and rising to 11 cents a litre in 2022.
The legislation sets out fines of between $500 and $10,000 for individuals and corporations who refuse to display the sticker.
Ontario is one of four provinces where Ottawa imposed the levy because they opted not to impose their own pricing schemes on carbon emissions.
The provincial Progressive Conservative government has been fiercely campaigning against the federal Liberals' tax and a court challenge over it is set to be heard next week.
