Ontario court dismisses class action lawsuit filed against Beer Store
A court has slapped the company that runs The Beer Store with a $175,000 fine after a worker died after drinking windshield washer fluid in a bottle mislabelled as liquor.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 9:59AM EDT
TORONTO - A class action lawsuit filed against the Beer Store more than three years ago has been dismissed by the Ontario Superior Court.
The Beer Store says the case was without merit and now the court has agreed.
The lawsuit had alleged that as a result of an agreement to allocate the market for the supply of beer in Ontario between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Beer Store, those who bought beer in the province were overcharged.
The lawsuit was filed by pub owner David Hughes on behalf of those who bought beer in Ontario between June 1, 2000 and the present.
It had claimed $1.4 billion in general damages plus another $5 million in punitive and exemplary damages.
Beer Store chairman Charlie Angelakos says the case was filled with factual errors and fundamentally misunderstood the way alcohol products are sold in Ontario.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- 'Took fake news to the next level': Facebook data whistleblower on U.S. election
- Aeroplan members to start earning miles on Amazon.ca purchases next month
- Nordstrom Rack to open first Canadian store in Vaughan, Ont., Toronto to follow
- Greenpeace says brands refusing to reveal palm oil sources
- Via Rail to launch process to buy new trains with federal funding announcement