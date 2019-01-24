Ontario Cannabis Store seeking courier for same-day pot delivery services
A worker examines cannabis products at the Ontario Cannabis Store distribution centre in an undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Cannabis Store)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:06AM EST
TORONTO -- The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation is seeking a courier to make same-day pot deliveries, starting with the Greater Toronto Area.
The provincial corporation tasked with the online sales and distribution of recreational weed has posted a tender calling for "expedited same-day delivery."
The OCRC in its call for bids says the project term is estimated to start on or about March 1. It added that the pilot project will end on Dec. 31 of this year, with opportunities to extend.
The corporation adds that the initial rollout of this service will be focused on the Greater Toronto Area, with potential in the future to scale to other regions of Ontario.
It added that as the marketplace evolves, the ability for the OCRC to provide a variety of delivery options to meet customer expectations is "imperative to the growth of its e-commerce business."
Interested companies have until Feb. 4 to submit a bid for the contract which has an estimated value of $450,000.
