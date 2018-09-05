Ontario Cannabis Store increases number of licensed suppliers to 32
The new logo for the Ontario Cannabis Store is seen here.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 6:45PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario has signed supply agreements with six more licensed cannabis producers, bringing the total to 32, along with 12 accessories suppliers.
The deals were announced Wednesday by the Ontario Cannabis Store, which will be selling pot online starting on Oct. 17 when recreational marijuana use is legalized.
It is also establishing a wholesale distribution network to supply cannabis to legal private stores once legislative requirements are put in place.
The agreements to date are with licensed producers such as Canopy Growth Corp., Aurora Cannabis and Aphria Inc. as well as smaller players including Starseed Medicinal Inc. and Solace Health Inc.
The OCS says it will continue to work with partners to ensure the province has sufficient supply and a broad selection of cannabis products to meet the needs of Ontario consumers.
