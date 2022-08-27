One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Housing prices have been falling over the past several months amid the Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes. But despite the cooling market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
The online survey, conducted by Leger in June and commissioned by Royal LePage, involved 2,003 Canadians between the ages of 26 and 41.
Ontario millennials were the least likely to envision becoming homeowners, according to the survey, with 31 per cent saying they don't believe they’ll ever own a home. In comparison, only 15 per cent of Quebecers think they won’t ever be homeowners.
However, the survey found 68 per cent of non-homeowner millennials said owning a home is important to them. That figure is higher in the big cities, with 74 to 79 per cent of respondents in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary saying they value homeownership.
"While affordability remains a challenge, Canada continues to see strong demand from millennials who, like their parents, see home ownership as a right of passage. The desire to be a homeowner remains strong among Canadians of all ages," said Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage, in a news release issued Wednesday.
Of the 60 per cent who said they believe they will one day own a home, slightly more than half of these respondents said they would have to relocate in order to do so, according to the survey.
The percentage of millennials who said they believe they will one day own a home in their current city was lowest in Toronto, where only 22 per cent said they think it is possible to buy in the city. Meanwhile in Calgary, where housing is considered more affordable, 47 per cent said they believe they could own a home in their city, according to the survey.
Of those looking to buy a home within the next five years, the survey found 41 per cent of millennials said they plan to relocate to a different city or town. This is despite the fact that 72 per cent of Canadians said they'd rather stay in their current community if cost of living wasn't an issue.
In addition, 46 per cent of respondents -- including 60 per cent of millennials in British Columbia -- said they don’t believe their salary will rise fast enough for them to afford a home in their current city, compared to 35 per cent who believe it will.
Soper says these numbers underscore the need for "a significant increase in the supply of housing in Canada."
"While we are currently seeing a slowdown in market activity … we expect that activity will rise again, although not at the same rate we saw throughout 2021 and early 2022," Soper said in the release.
"The return of these sidelined purchase intenders, a growing population, largely from increased immigration levels, together with household formation changes … will require more available housing stock to ensure a balanced market and to help bring affordability back within reach of many Canadians," he added.
Working from home has also shifted home buying preferences, the survey found. Of those surveyed, 20 per cent of Canadian millennials -- including 28 per cent in Atlantic Canada -- said they prefer to live outside the city and work fully remote.
"Strong real estate demand is no longer concentrated in the major centres, but has expanded to many suburbs and exurbs where homebuyers can purchase larger, more affordable properties, as the tolerance for commuting wanes and the desire to have more flexibility in the hours and location one works increases," said Soper.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
-
YOUR FINANCES
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.