One in four brides wear David's Bridal to their wedding. Now, it's filing for bankruptcy
There has been a rebound in weddings the last two years after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it hasn't been enough for David's Bridal, the largest bridal retailer in the United States. The company said Monday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
David's Bridal has been hurt by a range of factors, including inflation and competition from online retailers and secondhand retailers. A shift to more casual weddings has also made David's Bridal's elaborate dresses and gowns less appealing to some brides.
"An increasing number of brides are opting for less traditional wedding attire, including thrift wedding dresses," David's Bridal said in a bankruptcy filing. "These shifting consumer preferences have significantly exacerbated" the company's financial crunch.
David's Bridal has also been hurt by changes in how women shop for wedding dresses.
"The demand for formal wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and related accessories has decreased substantially in the current environment," the company said in its filing.
Despite the bounce back in weddings in 2021 and 2022, they are still below pre-pandemic levels, according to CDC data. And fewer people have been getting married over the long run: Marriage rates in the United States have been declining since the early 1980s, per the agency.
David's Bridal will keep its nearly 300 stores and website operating and fulfill all customer orders as it searches for a buyer for the company. It will also honor gift cards, returns and exchanges. But if David's Bridal is not able to find a buyer, it could have to close all stores and liquidate.
The company has around 10,000 full and part-time employees, but last week it said it was laying off 9,000 workers.
David's Bridal, the successor to a bridal retailing business that began as a single bridal salon in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in 1950, said approximately 25% of brides in the United States wear one of its gowns at their wedding.
This is the retailer's second bankruptcy in five years.
David's Bridal said it made progress since restructuring its business during its previous bankruptcy, but is "suffering under severe liquidity constraints."
"Our business continues to be challenged by the post-Covid environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward," said David's Bridal CEO James Marcum in a statement.
Bankruptcies are piling up in the retail sector as interest rates go up and discretionary spending slows down.
Party City, Tuesday Morning, mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons and Independent Pet Partners, a pet store retailer, have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks.
Bed Bath & Beyond is also on bankruptcy watch and is closing hundreds of stores.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.