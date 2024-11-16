Business

    • Olav Thon, billionaire Norwegian real estate developer, dead at 101

    Olav Thon poses for a photo with Sissel Berdal Haga, after their wedding at Hotel Bristol in Oslo, Friday, June 21, 2019. (Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix via AP, File) Olav Thon poses for a photo with Sissel Berdal Haga, after their wedding at Hotel Bristol in Oslo, Friday, June 21, 2019. (Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix via AP, File)
    Share
    OSLO, Norway -

    Olav Thon, a billionaire entrepreneur recognizable for his bright red cap who went from selling leather and fox hides in his youth to build one of Norway's biggest real estate empires, has died, his company said Saturday. He was 101.

    “It is with great sadness that we have today received the news that Olav Thon has passed away,” Olav Thon Gruppen said in a statement. The cause of death was not immediately specified.

    Thon was born in the village of Ål in the Hallingdal Valley, northwest of Oslo, on June 29, 1923.

    He had initially planned to study medicine, but World War II extinguished those hopes, and he instead turned to breeding animals for their fur at his home farm, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.

    Thon eventually moved from selling leather into real estate and purchased his first apartment building in 1950.

    From there, he built a group that today employs thousands of staffers and counts over 80 shopping centers in Norway and neighboring Sweden. It also owns some 90 hotels in those two countries as well as Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands, according to the company.

    He transferred most assets of the company to the Olav Thon Foundation after it was created in 2013.

    Thon was known for his penchant for the outdoors, and supported tourism and hiking activities in Norway. His philanthropy included support for medical research, notably in muscular-skeletal disorders.

    After his longtime wife Inge-Johanne Thon died in 2018, he married again — aged 95 — the following year to Sissel Berdal Haga at the century-old Hotel Bristol in Oslo, which was his first hotel purchase, bought in 1974.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cold case that puzzled Toronto-area police for nearly half a century cracked. Here's how they did it

    For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News