Oil prices soar on producer output cuts; World shares higher
Oil prices soared nearly 6% on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. Shares in Asia were mixed.
U.S. benchmark crude oil rose US$4.24 to $79.91 per barrel, or 5.6%, in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose US$1.30 to $75.67 per barrel on Friday, ahead of the weekend meeting where members of the so-called OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries decided on the cuts, which are in addition to a reduction announced last October that infuriated the Biden administration.
Brent crude, the pricing basis for international oils, gained US$4.35 to $84.24 per barrel, or 5.4%.
The cuts in oil output immediately pushed prices higher and were expected to boost gas prices, adding to strains in many countries where high fuel prices are a heavy burden. Higher oil prices also will complicate the efforts by central banks to rein in inflation.
"This will create both political waves across Europe and even higher general inflation in the USA, leading to renewed pressure on the (U.S.) Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates aggressively," Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a report.
European shares opened higher. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 15,665.63 and the CAC40 in Paris climbed 0.5% to 7,356.77. Britain's FTSE 100 surged 0.8% to 7,694.79.
The future for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% while the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%.
In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% to 28,188.15, even after a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan showed business sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers falling in the first quarter of this year. The headline measure of the "Tankan" showed positive sentiment falling to 1 from 7 in December, the worse quarterly result since since December 2020.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 9 points higher to 20,409.18, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7% to 3,296.40. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,472.34.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.6% to 7,223.00. Shares rose in Taiwan but edged lower in Bangkok.
Surveys of purchasing managers in emerging Asian markets declined last month as export orders weakened, adding to signs of fragility in the global economy.
"With global growth set to remain weak in the coming quarters, we expect manufacturing output in Asia to remain under pressure," Shivaan Tandon of Capital Economics said in a commentary.
On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 1.4% Friday, rising 3.5% for the month, with tech stocks leading the way. Friday's gains came after a report showed inflation slowed in February, though it was still high on a historical basis. A slowdown in inflation could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to take it easier on interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.7%. Big leaps for technology stocks drove a Nasdaq gain of 16.8% for the quarter.
High rates can undercut inflation but only by bluntly slowing the entire economy, which raises the risk of a recession. They also drag down prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.
Expectations for an easier Fed have helped Big Tech stocks in particular because high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries of lower rates. That's helped to prop up the S&P 500, where Big Tech stocks play an outsized role because of their massive size. Apple, Microsoft and Google's parent Alphabet each posted double-digit gains for March.
Adding to challenges for the Fed, the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history rocked markets after depositors rushed to pull their money out of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The runs have pushed investors to cast harsher scrutiny on banks globally in the hunt for seemingly weak links.
The banking industry's troubles also could act like hikes to interest rates if they cause banks to pull back on lending, stifling hiring and growth for the economy.
In other trading Monday, the U.S. dollar rose to 133.50 Japanese yen from 133.28 yen late Friday. The euro strengthened to US$1.0848 from $1.0844.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.