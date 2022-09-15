Oil and gas stocks make up bulk of the TSX's top performers in 2022

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada

The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.

File photo of food delivery person on bicycle. (Cottonbro/Pexels)