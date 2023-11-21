Business

    • October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada

    Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.

    This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

