October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
A 2-year-old is dead and 8 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized off Italy's Lampedusa
A small boat crammed with migrants capsized off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Monday evening, killing a 2-year-old girl and leaving at least eight people missing, rescuers said.
Navy plane overshoots runway and ends up in ocean, but all 9 aboard escape unharmed
A Navy plane flying in rainy weather overshot a runway Monday at a military base in Hawaii and splashed into Kaneohe Bay, but all nine aboard were uninjured, authorities said.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Major Mafia trial results in combined 2,100 years in prison
An Italian tribunal on Monday convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
-
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
-
U.S. study finds Canadian mining toxin in American waters; treatment 'a small dent'
A new American study has confirmed southeastern British Columbia coal mines are contaminating waters shared by Canada and the U.S., adding the miner's attempts to remove selenium from wastewater aren't making much difference to the amount flowing south.
-
No Canadians included on latest list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt
No Canadians are on today's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the besieged Gaza Strip and cross into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.
World
-
Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week
More than a week after an under-construction highway tunnel collapsed in the Indian Himalayas, trapped workers are seen on camera for the first time.
-
Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon kills 2 journalists of a pan-Arab TV station, official says
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed Tuesday two journalists reporting for the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV on the violence along the border with Israel, according to the Lebanese information minister and their TV station.
-
German police raid homes of 17 people accused of posting antisemitic hate speech on social media
German authorities on Tuesday raided the homes of 17 people in the state of Bavaria accused of spreading antisemitic hate speech and threats targeting Jews online.
-
Polish police arrest woman with Islamic extremist sympathies who planted explosive device in Warsaw
Polish authorities say that they have arrested and pressed charges against a 38-year-old Polish woman with Islamic extremist sympathies who planted an explosive device on a street in central Warsaw earlier this month. There were no injuries.
-
Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks
Israeli troops battled Hamas militants in an urban refugee camp and outside a nearby hospital Tuesday as the army expanded operations across northern Gaza, where residents have been without electricity or reliable access to water, food and other basics for weeks.
-
10 years later, a war-weary Ukraine reflects on events that began its collision course with Russia
On Nov. 21, 2013, the Moscow-friendly president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, announced he was shelving an agreement to bring the country closer to the European Union and instead would deepen ties with President Vladimir Putin's Russia.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
-
No Canadians included on latest list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt
No Canadians are on today's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the besieged Gaza Strip and cross into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.
-
Opinion
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Health
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Sci-Tech
-
Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
The company that created ChatGPT was thrown into turmoil Monday after Microsoft hired its ousted CEO and many employees threatened to follow him in a conflict that centered in part on how to build artificial intelligence that's smarter than humans.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak urges world to use AI and science to end malnutrition
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the U.K. is setting up a new science initiative to help develop flood-tolerant rice, disease-resistant wheat and other crops that are more resilient to climate change.
Entertainment
-
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Last month, The Rolling Stones released 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.
-
Documentary about Buffy Sainte-Marie wins International Emmy Award
A documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, made before her Indigenous ancestry was called into question, has won an International Emmy Award.
-
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.