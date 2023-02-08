'Obscene amount of earnings': What is Shell using its record profits for?
The record profits that energy companies made in 2022 have raised questions about what’s driving revenues, and what increased funds are being used for.
And how companies like Shell are using the “obscene amount of earnings” they’ve accumulated is something the public needs to be concerned about, said Jeff Rubin, an economist and former CIBC World Markets Chief Economist.
“In the past, they would have plowed those earnings into capital expenditures, to develop new reserves, bring on new supply, which in turn, would moderate oil prices over the cycle. They’re not doing that anymore,” said Rubin in an interview with CTV’s Your Morning Wednesday.
Instead, Shell is turning itself into an “instant teller machine” through share buybacks and dividend hikes for the benefit of their shareholders, said Rubin.
Shell said on Feb. 2 that its annual profits doubled to $39.9 billion in the final three months of 2022, as natural gas prices climbed after Russia invaded Ukraine. U.K. energy company BP also posted record earnings on Feb. 7, and so did U.S. company Exxon last week.
But as other jurisdictions in places like the U.K. are taxing energy companies on surplus profits, that has not occurred yet in Canada.
For more information about whether Canadians should expect to see high gas prices for the foreseeable future, watch the full interview with Jeff Rubin in the video above.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.