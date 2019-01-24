

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK -- The head of the New York City Transit Authority and former chief executive at the Toronto Transit Commission says he is having "deja vu times two" with problems around trains from Bombardier Inc.

Andy Byford told the state transit authority this week that New York City Transit will halt new train car deliveries until more of the existing cars are fixed.

At a Metropolitan Transportation Authority committee meeting Tuesday, he cited issues with the HVAC system software, springs between the cars and doors that were "weeping oil."

Byford called the ongoing difficulties "gruelling" and depressing," recalling the production delays and defects that plagued streetcar orders during his five years at the helm of Canada's largest municipal transit authority.

Earlier this month, Swiss Federal Railways opted to stop taking new trains from the Montreal-based company until it fixes the ones already in service.

Bombardier is also facing an upcoming deadline that was delayed to Feb. 1 for delivery of the first six of 76 vehicles for Toronto's Crosstown Eglinton light rail line. Bombardier did not respond immediately for comment.