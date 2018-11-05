Nutrien permanently closes New Brunswick potash facility, takes US$1.8B writedown
The Picadilly mine near Sussex, N.B., is shown on Thursday, January 28, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 6:42PM EST
SUSSEX, N.B. -- Nutrien Inc. says it has permanently closed its New Brunswick potash facility after putting the operation on care and maintenance in early 2016.
The company says it will take a US$1.8-billion impairment charge in the third quarter due to the closure.
It says the decision to close the facility reflects the company's ability to increase potash production at a significantly lower cost than resuming operations in New Brunswick.
Nutrien, then known as the Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan before a merger, shut down its Picadilly mine near Sussex, N.B., at a loss of about 430 jobs close to three years ago to focus on its lower-cost operations in Saskatchewan.
The news was a shock at the time for the town of 4,300 after Potash Corp. had spent around $2 billion and six years building the facility.
The company said at the time that the closure would save it upwards of US$50 million a year amid a weak market for the fertilizer.
Potash Corp. announced a merger with fellow fertilizer company Agrium Inc. later in 2016, creating more combined supply within a single company.
Companies in this story: (TSX:NTR)
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- A list of the 31 stores and other locations in Canada to be closed by Lowe's
- Nutrien permanently closes New Brunswick potash facility, takes US$1.8B writedown
- Major North American indices see lift from renewed investor confidence
- Canada Post workers launch new strikes in Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Greater Toronto home prices up 3.5 per cent in October from a year ago