Nunavut gold mine fined $100K for late environmental reports
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:38PM EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut - The owner of an inactive gold mine in Nunavut has been fined for filing environmental reports three years late.
Lupin Mines Incorporated has pleaded guilty to the charge and faces a $100,000 fine.
Daniel Smith, regional director of environmental enforcement for Environment Canada, says the mine failed to produce timely reports on impacts to fish habitat.
He says those reports were filed last year and no impacts were found.
Smith says the mine did not conduct the study as required for financial reasons.
The Lupin Mine opened in 1982 but has been mothballed for more than a decade.
