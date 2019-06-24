

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will sell cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals when the products become legal later this year.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the government had great success with NSLC when they were asked to take on the retail for cannabis, including education and awareness programs for staff.

Casey says there have been ongoing discussions with the private sector and First Nations, but for now, the government needed a retailer who was ready and could follow the same retail model set out for cannabis.

She says the new products will be sold in the same 12 NSLC stores that currently sell cannabis.

Amended Health Canada regulations governing the sale of edibles, extracts and topicals come into force on Oct. 17.

However, a 60-day review process for new products will mean they won't be ready for sale until at least mid-December.