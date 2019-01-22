

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





Steinhart Distillery in Nova Scotia just became part of another class, after winning the “Best Classic Gin in the World” at the 2019 World Gin Awards in London, England.

The company’s owner Thomas Steinhart said winning the award was “amazing” and a real “dream come true.”

“I don’t consider this work … I never dread getting up,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. “I get up every morning and think: ‘Awesome. Great. It’s another day to do my stuff.’”

The World Gin Awards competition has 20 international judges choose gins from approximately 80 distilleries from around the world. Their selections were then blind-tasted and voted on by over a hundred attendees, including Steinhart.

On top of winning the world’s best classic gin --which he considers the most prestigious one -- the Steinhart Distillery also won “Best Canadian Gin.” Classic gin means that it has a clean base spirit without adding sugars or other ingredients to make it taste sweeter.

And in the coming weeks, the winners of all 10 different categories -- including “Best Fruit-flavoured Gin” and “Best Contemporary Gin”-- will all compete for the best gin in the world.

“In my opinion, what makes the best gin is the taste, the smell, the aftertaste … it can’t have this chewing-screws aftertaste,” he said. “But everybody has different taste buds.”

Steinhart immigrated to Canada from Germany in the autumn of 1997 and then moved to Nova Scotia in 2001. But it’s only been in the past four years that he began pursuing his dream of making gin full time.

“I thought about (it) before but the laws and the legislation weren’t there yet,” he said.

As a child, he grew up on a farm where he learned distilling from his grandfather. In fact, his own recipes today were tweaked from his grandfather’s.

“If you have a farm you have a still, that’s how it goes over there,” he said. “I learned quite a bit. I learned the basics.”

Steinhart is adding his newest prizes to his growing collection of accolades which he’s received since 2014. Last year, his gin was accepted into the London Gin Guild as the first and only distiller from North America.

Before that, his alcohol won multiple awards at the 2017 Berlin International Spirits Competition, earned two gold medals at the 2016 New York Wine and Spirits Competition and won both silver and bronze medals at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Today, he sells directly to restaurants and, besides the North American market, he said his classic gin and maple vodka are fan favourites in Europe and Asia.

Looking back on how far he’s come, he said it’s hard not to feel hopeful for the future.

“It’s like winning against Tom Brady at the Superbowl,” he said, jokingly adding it was like beating out Tom Hanks at the Oscars.

Before this most recent win, Steinhart said nine of 10 gin drinkers who tried his product said it’s one of, if not the best they’ve ever had.

“But now, I have it in writing,” he laughed.