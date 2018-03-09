Nova Scotia judge convicts former Knowledge House CEO, lawyer of fraud
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 9:14AM EST
HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has found two key players in the dramatic collapse of a Halifax e-learning company guilty in a multi-million-dollar stock market fraud case.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady released a 207-page ruling Friday convicting former Knowledge House president and CEO Daniel Potter and lawyer Blois Colpitts.
Knowledge House Inc. was once a high-flying developer of educational software, trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange before its dramatic collapse in 2001.
The trial began in November 2015 and heard from 75 witnesses over more than 150 court days, and 184 exhibits were received -- including thousands of documents.
A sentencing hearing was to take place later Friday.
Coady also dismissed their charter application, noting that their rights had not been infringed during the lengthy proceeding.
