North American trade pact could be passed before year's end, Pelosi says
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters on the morning after the first public hearing in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump on his effort to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Pelosi says the president's actions in the impeachment inquiry amount to "bribery." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 1:07PM EST
WASHINGTON - The most powerful Democrat in the United States Congress says she believes members of Congress could vote on the new North American free-trade agreement before the end of the year.
Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, says there has been ongoing progress between congressional Democrats and Trump administration officials as the two sides broker a compromise over tougher enforcement of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's labour and environmental protections.
She says the talks are moving "positively" and suggests a deal is "imminent."
The retooled version of NAFTA, signed by the leaders of all three countries late last year, has only been ratified by Mexico thus far. The federal Liberal government has indicated it plans to follow the U.S. lead.
Pelosi says she believes the agreement could be a template not only for future trade deals, but for the ongoing discussion about globalization around the world.
Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives ways and means committee, delivered a similarly upbeat message about the USMCA's prospects while in Ottawa last week for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.
