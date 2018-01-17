North American stocks up, loonie down following Bank of Canada rate hike
A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 1:35AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2018 11:28AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading helped by gains in the energy and financial sectors.
The move came as the Canadian dollar was trading at 80.26 cents US, down from an average price of 80.52 cents US on Tuesday following the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.25 per cent.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.90 points to 16,336.78, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 126.66 points to 25,919.52. The S&P 500 index was up 8.85 points to 2,785.27 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 24.54 points to 7,248.23.
The February crude contract was up eight cents to US$63.81 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up 11 cents to US$3.24 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down 90 cents to US$1,336.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents to US$3.18 a pound.
