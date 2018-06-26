North American stocks trade higher at late-morning, loonie edges lower
A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 12:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:35AM EDT
TORONTO - The energy sector helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as North American stock markets regained some of the ground lost Monday amid concerns about trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.91 points to 16,264.87, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.89 points to 24,289.69. The S&P 500 index was up 4.12 points to 2,721.19 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 14.75 points to 7,546.76.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.12 cents US, down from an average value of 75.17 cents US on Monday.
The August crude contract was up 20 cents to US$68.28 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.91 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$7.70 to US$1,261.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down one cent to US$2.98 a pound.
