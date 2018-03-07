North American stocks sink following resignation of top White House adviser
A man watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, and the foreign exchange rate at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 12:34AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 10:05AM EST
TORONTO -- North American stock markets sank into the red in early trading following the departure of a top economic adviser in the White House.
The move lower follows weakness in global markets overnight after the departure of Gary Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council.
Cohn had been the leading internal opponent to President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel. Investors fear his departure could mean more protectionist policies from the White House.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.38 points at 15,513.81, shortly after trading began.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.62 points at 24,665.50.
The S&P 500 index was down 17.81 points at 2,710.31 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 41.17 points at 7,330.84.
