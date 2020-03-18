TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index wiped out gains made Tuesday while the loonie dropped below the 70 cents US mark as COVID-19 fears continued to rattle markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 677.03 points or 5.3 per cent at 12,008.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,393.10 points or 6.3 per cent at 19,844.28. The S&P 500 index was down 154.98 points at 2,374.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 372.12 points at 6,962.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 68.82 cents US compared with an average of 70.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract dropped to its lowest level since at least 2003 by falling US$3.94 at US$23.39 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 10.9 cents at US$1.62 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$31.50 at US$1,494.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 14.3 cents at US$2.17 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020