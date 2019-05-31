

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets fell in late-morning trading in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to stop migrants from entering the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.87 points at 16,034.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 211.80 points at 24,958.08. The S&P 500 index was down 22.08 points at 2766.78, while the Nasdaq composite was down 62.71 points at 7,505.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.94 cents US compared with an average of 74.07 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.57 at US$55.02 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 6.3 cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$14.60 at US$1,307.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.95 of a cent at US$2.64 a pound.