TORONTO -- North American stock markets surged higher for a second day as some of recent volatility eased and investors returned to their favourite companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 182.04 points to 17,874.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 475.57 points at 30,687.48. The S&P 500 index was up 52.45 points at 3,826.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 209.38 points at 13,612.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.02 cents US compared with 77.98 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.21 at US$54.76 per barrel after reaching a high of US$55.26. The March natural gas contract was down half a cent at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$30.50 at US$1,833.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.15 cents at US$3.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.